DGP chairs 2nd round of 27th Empowered Committee Meeting

Srinagar, Sep 14: The second round of 27th Empowered Committee Meeting of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems (CCTNS) was held today under the Chairmanship of Director General of Police, J&K Shri Dilbag Singh at conference hall Police Headquarters, J&K, Srinagar.
Nodal officer CCTNS, Special DGP Crime J&K, i A. K. Choudhary, ADGP (Hqrs) PHQ, i M K Sinha, ADGP (Coord) PHQ, Shri Danesh Rana, DPT J&K Shreedhar Patil, AIG (Training and Policy) JS Johar, AIG (Personnel), PHQ Ramesh Angral, SO to SDG Crime J&K Amarjeet Singh, AIG (Comm) PHQ, Manoj Kumar Pandith, Technical Director (NIC) J&K Tahir Mahajan and DySP Crime (CICE) Musadiq Basu Project Manager attended the meeting.
Managing Director, PHC, J&K /DG Prosecution J&K, Deepak Kumar attended the meeting through video conferencing.
On the onset of the meeting the Nodal officer CCTNS gave a PowerPoint Presentation regarding the decisions taken in the 7th Apex Committee Meeting held on the 1st of this month, present status of the project and also regarding migration of data centers, digitizations of legacy data and connectivity of new sites.
While reviewing the status of the project and further course of implementation of the project the DGP directed for specialised trainings of the Police personnel who would be put on the job at different places/Hqrs. for management of the CCTNS system post exit of the System Integrator. He directed that the Police Telecom wing has to take over the assignments/management which includes handling of highly technical issues related to data center management and software customization requirements.
The DGP approved the connectivity to new sites which included newly sanctioned Police Stations for executive & crime wings and laboratories in both Jammu and Srinagar. While reviewing the digitization of the legacy data from 1990 to 2003, the DGP directed that the concerned district SSsP will provide the manpower for the digitization.
On the occasion the DGP also directed that all Police wing heads shall ensure the implementation of the PHQ circular that enjoined upon all J&K Police officer/ personnel to download the JKeCOP mobile App and also directed that a media campaign through radio be launched to make the citizens aware about the facilities available through the friendly mobile App. which can be downloaded by all types of mobiles viz Android and iPhone.
Spl. DG Crime J&K informed that presently 222 Police Stations in the UT are covered under CCTNS. He also informed that hardware allotment to ten Police Stations is in progress. He further informed that hardware procurement and site preparation for the new Police Stations of district Srinagar and four of the Crime branch is also under process.