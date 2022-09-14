DGP chairs 2nd round of 27th Empowered Committee Meeting

On the onset of the meeting the Nodal officer CCTNS gave a PowerPoint Presentation regarding the decisions taken in the 7th Apex Committee Meeting held on the 1st of this month, present status of the project and also regarding migration of data centers, digitizations of legacy data and connectivity of new sites.

While reviewing the status of the project and further course of implementation of the project the DGP directed for specialised trainings of the Police personnel who would be put on the job at different places/Hqrs. for management of the CCTNS system post exit of the System Integrator. He directed that the Police Telecom wing has to take over the assignments/management which includes handling of highly technical issues related to data center management and software customization requirements.