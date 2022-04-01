DGP chairs joint meeting of Police Public Schools

Jammu, Apr 1: The Director General of Police Dilbag Singh chaired the annual joint meeting of Board of Administration and Management Committee of J&K Police Public Schools here today.
The meeting reviewed the functioning of J&K Police Public schools established across the Union Territory and discussed different issues and proposals regarding these schools functioning in Jammu, Srinagar, Doda, Rajouri, Anantnag, Baramulla and Kupwara districts. Various decisions with regard to further improvement in the working, infrastructure of these schools were taken. The meeting was attended by ADGP, Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, ADGP Headquarter PHQ M K Sinha, ADGP Coordination PHQ Danesh Rana, Chairperson Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA) Dr Rubinder Kaur, DIG Jammu Samba-Kathua Range, Shri Vivek Gupta, DPT, J&K Shridhar Patil, PWWA members Madhu Lohia, Archana Choudhary, AIG Welfare PHQ,. Rajinder Gupta, SSP Shri Tahir Bhat Nodal officer to Police Public School Jammu, SO to IGP Armed/IR Manjeet Kour, AIG Communication, PHQ Manoj Kumar Pandit and Principle Police Public School Jammu.
DIG CKR, Sujit Kumar,DIG NKR Udaybhaskar Billa, DIG SKR i Abdul Jabbar and the Principles of other police public schools attended the meeting through video conferencing.
The DGP reviewed the functioning of these Police Public Schools one by one.