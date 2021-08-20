DGP chairs security review meeting in Kulgam

A statement of Police issued here said that Singh, who visited Kulgam with IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, took stock of the security situation of the district during the meeting.

It said that the DGP was received by DIG South Kashmir Range Abdul Jabbar, SSP Kulgam Gurinderpal Singh and other jurisdictional officers.

The statement said that besides the IGP Kashmir, the meeting was attended by Brig Sector 1 RR Vijay Mahadavan, Brig Sector 2 RR A S Pundher, DIG SKR Abdul Jabbar, DIG CRPF Anantnag D P Uphaday, SSP Kulgam, COs of Army, CRPF and gazetted jurisdictional officers.

Addressing the officers, the DGP said, “Intensify the CASOs to eliminate the remaining terrorists.”

He directed the officers to further strengthen and augment the intelligence as well as security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people.

Singh said, “All the suspicious elements that are providing any kind of support to terrorist activities should be kept under the radar to foil their attempts. Stringent action should be taken against the elements found involved in anti peace activities.”

During the meeting, he reiterated the importance of maintaining close synergy between the J&K Police and other agencies to meet the security challenges.

The DGP directed the officers to revisit the security plans of their respective jurisdictions.

“Remain extra alert as terror outfits are continuously trying to foment trouble and disturb the peace,” he directed the officers.

Singh ordered a series of measures to further tighten the noose on anti-nation elements.

He directed the officers to brief their respective officers and personnel on a regular basis, especially the forces guarding the vital installations and important persons.

The officers representing different forces briefed the DGP about the measures taken on different fronts with regard to safety and security of the people in J&K.