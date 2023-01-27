Kashmir

DGP condoles demise

File Photo of DGP Dilbagh Singh
File Photo of DGP Dilbagh Singh
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Jan 27: The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and all ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police have condoled and expressed grief over the sad demise of   Padam Ajit Rosha-IPS, DG police (retired).

“DGP J&K has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and relatives of the departed officer on behalf of the J&K Police Pariwar and prayed for the departed soul. A 1948 batch Haryana Cadre IPS officer Sh Rosha has served at various places including IGP Haryana, IGP, BSF, Delhi Police, Director NPA Hyderabad & retired as DG Police J&K,” a press release said.

