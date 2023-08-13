DGP condoles demise of retired SSP

Srinagar, Aug 13: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has condoled and expressed grief over the sad demise of Dayal Singh Salathia, who had retired as SSP and breathed his last today at Jammu.
DGP has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and relatives of the deceased officer and prayed for the departed soul.
He was cremated at Jogi Gate cremetorium today evening.
The deceased officer has served the Police organisation at many important places including as SSP Jammu in his service career.