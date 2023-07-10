DGP condoles  demise of senior officer, his wife

Srinagar, July 10: The Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has condoled and expressed grief over the sad and untimely demise of Ranbir Singh Bali, Director of Finance, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, his wife and son who died in a tragic road accident yesterday.
DGP has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and relatives of the deceased and prayed for the departed souls.
He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured daughter of the deceased officer who was also traveling with them.
Pertinent to mention that Ranbir Singh Bali, his wife and son died and his daughter was injured after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into gorge near Pannar bridge along Mughal road on Sunday.