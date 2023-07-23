DGP condoles demise of SP Sanjeev Khajuria

Srinagar, July 23: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has condoled the sad and untimely demise of Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Khajuria, DyCO JKAP-4th Security Battalion who passed away today morning in Jammu.
He has expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Besides, a large number of people belong to different sects of society, the DGP attended the last rites of Sanjeev Khajuria at Jogi Gate Premnagar Jammu.
Born on April 22 in 1967, Sanjeev Khajuria was appointed in Jammu and Kashmir Police as Sub Inspector in 1995. During his services in Jammu and Kashmir Police, the officer remained posted at District Ramban, IR 20th Bn, IR 18th Bn, IR 19th Bn and JKAP-4th Bn Security Jammu.