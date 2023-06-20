DGP congratulates 34 officers for placement in non functional grade

In his message the DGP has congratulated the officers and their families. He said that the placement order will boost the morale of the officers. He has impressed upon the officers to work with more dedication and zeal to fulfill the organization goals of Police. The DGP has expressed his gratitude to the Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, Advisor (B), R R Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary, J&K, Dr A. K. Mehta, Financial Commissioner Home (ACS), J&K, R K Goyal and other officers of the UT Government for granting the Non-Functional (Monitory) Scheme in favour of officers of General Executive Cadre in the Time Scale of Level-11 of the Pay Matrix.