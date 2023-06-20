DGP congratulates 34 officers for placement in non functional grade

Srinagar, June 20: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has congratulated the 34 officers including JKPS 2012 batch for being placed under non functional grade.
In his message the DGP has congratulated the officers and their families. He said that the placement order will boost the morale of the officers. He has impressed upon the officers to work with more dedication and zeal to fulfill the organization goals of Police. The DGP has expressed his gratitude to the Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, Advisor (B), R R Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary, J&K, Dr A. K. Mehta, Financial Commissioner Home (ACS), J&K, R K Goyal and other officers of the UT Government for granting the Non-Functional (Monitory) Scheme in favour of officers of General Executive Cadre in the Time Scale of Level-11 of the Pay Matrix.
Pertinent to mention here that Home Department vide an order issued today has sanctioned the placement of 34 officers of General Executive Cadre in the Non Functional Grade that include Ajay Kumar, Ali Mohammad Baba, Vidya Sagar,Ghulam Jeelani, Sagara Singh, Anita Pawar among others.