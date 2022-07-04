DGP decorates newly promoted officers

Srinagar: Dilbag Singh Director General of Police, J&K, decorated newly promoted Inspectors of Armed Cadre in his office chamber at Police Headquarters (PHQ) here today.

The officers who were decorated with ranks include Sajad Khanday, Suram Chand and Abrar Khan.

On the occasion, DGP J&K congratulated the officers and their families and impressed upon them to work with more dedication for the people and department.