DGP decorates newly promoted officers

Srinagar: Dilbag Singh Director General of Police, J&K, decorated newly promoted Inspectors of Armed Cadre in his office chamber at Police Headquarters (PHQ) here today.
The officers who were decorated with ranks include Sajad Khanday, Suram Chand and Abrar Khan.
On the occasion, DGP J&K congratulated the officers and their families and impressed upon them to work with more dedication for the people and department.
Rajesh Bali AIG (CIV) PHQ and Manoj Pandit AIG (Communication) PHQ were present on the occasion.
In another ceremony ADGP Coordination PHQ Danesh Rana decorated newly promoted Sub-Inspectors in his office chamber. The decorated officers included Balbir Singh and Ghulam Qadir. He congratulated the officers and wished them good luck for future assignments.
Siraj-u-din Shah, ADO PHQ and PS to ADGP (Coord) Farooq Ahmad were present on the occasion.