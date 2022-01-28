DGP decorates officer with SP rank

Jammu, Jan 28: In a piping ceremony held at Police Headquarters here Friday, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh accompanied by ADGP Headquarters, PHQ M K Sinha decorated SP rank to Jagbir Singh who has been recently promoted to the present rank.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that
The DGP on the occasion congratulated the officer and wished him good luck for the future.
He said that the promotion adds more responsibilities and challenges in the working assignments and expressed hope that the officer would continue to work with zeal and zest as an SP.
Jagbir Singh was promoted as SP by Home Department of J&K vide its order No 20 of 2022.
After his promotion, he has been posted as Deputy Commandant IRP 3rd Bn.