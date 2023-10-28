DGP decorates officer with SP rank

Srinagar, Oct 28: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh decorated DySP (Personnel) Police Headquarters, FarhanJehanzebNaqash with SP rank in a pipping ceremony at Police Headquarters here Saturday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the ADGP Headquarters PHQ, M K Sinha was also present on the occasion.
The DGP and ADGP headquarters congratulated the officer and his family.
They wished him good luck on his promotion and a successful career ahead.
The J&K’s Home Department recently promoted Naqash to the SP rank.