DGP decorates Vijay Kumar, Alok Kumar with ADGP rank

Srinagar: In a pipping ceremony held at Police Headquarters here on Wednesday, Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh decorated Additional Director General of Police rank to Vijay Kumar and Alok Kumar who have been recently promoted to the present rank.
The DGP and all other senior officers present on the occasion congratulated the officers and their families and wished them good luck for the future.
Special DGs R R Swain, A K Choudhary, Commandant General HG , CD and SDRF J&K, H K Lohia, ADGsP S J M Gillani, Dr S D Singh Jamwal, M K Sinha and Danesh Rana were present on the occasion.
A 1997 batch IPS officer of erstwhile J&K cadre, Vijay Kumar has huge field experience of Kashmir and served in Kashmir as SDPO Ganderbal, SP Operation SOG Pulwama, SP Awantipora, SP Kulgam, SP Kupwara and DIG South Kashmir Range Anantnag.
Kumar is amongst a very few direct IPS officers who served in SOG probably only one who served in SOG in most troubled South Kashmir. He served in CRPF as DIG New Delhi Range, IG CoBRA an Operation and IG CRPF Chhattisgarh Sector.
Kumar was repatriated from central deputation prematurely on the recommendation of state government before abrogation of article 370.
Presently Kumar has been serving as IGP Kashmir Zone for last more than two and half years.
He has unique experiences of handling terrorism in Kashmir and naxalism in Chhattisgarh and handling L&O problems in Kashmir and Jat agitation in Haryana in the year 2016.
During the year 2018 he has performed the role of chief force coordinator for providing secure environment for assembly elections of nine states and for his outstanding performance, the ECI has awarded him prestigious National Award and the award was conferred by the President of India.
He has also played an instrumental role in conducting incident free parliamentary election 2019 in Chhattisgarh. Beside killing of more than 500 terrorists so far in his present assignment, it also pertinent to mention that not a single civilian got killed in Police and security forces firing while handling L&O problems.
Beside stopping street violences & frequent hartal call, conducting incident free & first ever election of DDC, managing new burial policy for terrorists and L&O situations after death of separatist leader SAS Geelani and specially stopping collateral damage during encounters are some of landmark achievements.
On the operational front, he has been focusing more on Humint and combat capability of J&K Police. Kumar has been awarded three times police medal for gallantry medal by the President of India, police medal for meritorious service by the president of India, two times JK Police medal for gallantry and JK Police medal for meritorious service by the Hon’ble Governor and LG, J&K.
The COAS (Army Chief) and GOG-in-C, Northern Command have awarded him by Commendation Cards.