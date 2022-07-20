DGP decorates Vijay Kumar, Alok Kumar with ADGP rank

Srinagar: In a pipping ceremony held at Police Headquarters here on Wednesday, Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh decorated Additional Director General of Police rank to Vijay Kumar and Alok Kumar who have been recently promoted to the present rank.

The DGP and all other senior officers present on the occasion congratulated the officers and their families and wished them good luck for the future.

Special DGs R R Swain, A K Choudhary, Commandant General HG , CD and SDRF J&K, H K Lohia, ADGsP S J M Gillani, Dr S D Singh Jamwal, M K Sinha and Danesh Rana were present on the occasion.