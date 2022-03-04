DGP expresses grief over death of Aman Bandral

Srinagar, Mar 4 : The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has expressed his condolences on the sad and unfortunate demise of Constable Aman Bandral of Jammu who was posted in Cargo Srinagar and met with an accident in Sidhra area yesterday night.
He has succumbed to injuries. The DGP J&K has termed his death a big loss as he was part of anti-fidayeen QRT team, a press note said.
The DGP has prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed his sympathies for the bereaved family. He has also said that the Police department shares the grief of the brave heart's family and will look after them & provide all possible support.