DGP extends greetings on Nauroz

Jammu, Mar 21:The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has extended greetings to the people of Jammu Kashmir, families of Police Parivar on the auspicious occasion of Navroz.
In his message the DGP has hoped that the occasion of Nauroz
will usher the happiness, prosperity and progress to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, families of martyrs and police personnel. He has said that the festival will lluminate the lives of every citizen of the UT. He prayed for peace and prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir.