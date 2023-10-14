DGP extends greetings on Navratri

Srinagar, Oct 14: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has greeted the people of Jammu & Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Sharad Navratri. He has greeted the families of martyrs, all ranks of J&K Police, security forces and their families on the occasion of the festival.
DGP in his message said that the festivals strengthen the bond of brotherhood, harmony among the people. He has expressed hope that the nine days long Navratri festival will usher peace, prosperity and good health upon the people of J&K. He prayed for the well being of all the ranks of Police, forces and families of NoK of martyrs.