DGP extends new year greetings

Jammu, Dec 31: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir, families of the martyrs and all ranks of Jammu Kashmir Police, security forces and their families on the eve of New Year, a police spokesman said.
In his message, DGP J&K has expressed the hope that the New Year will bring peace, prosperity and happiness to the Union Territory and its people. He said that J&K Police will continue to fight every challenge with more dedication, devotion and valour and will work to instill a sense of security among the People. He expressed hope that New Year would bring joy and happiness to all.
On the occasion the DGP advised the youth to channelise their energy in a positive direction and contribute to nation building. He also appealed to the misguided youth of J&K to shun the path of violence and return to their parents and families.