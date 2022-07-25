DGP, Financial Commissioner review CCTNS implementation

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that during the meeting approval of funds regarding the major and minor requirements of the CCTNS Project were granted and funds for replacement of hardware and migration of data were also approved.

Besides the inclusion of Police Stations of ACB, CCTNS coverage was also approved.

The DGP and Financial Commissioner (ACS) Home Department R K Goyal witnessed a demonstration regarding the functioning of the CCTNS project conducted by the officers of the Crime Headquarters.