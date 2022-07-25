DGP, Financial Commissioner review CCTNS implementation

Srinagar, July 25: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh along with Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Department R K Goyal Monday chaired a high-level meeting at Crime Headquarters to review the implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that during the meeting approval of funds regarding the major and minor requirements of the CCTNS Project were granted and funds for replacement of hardware and migration of data were also approved.
Besides the inclusion of Police Stations of ACB, CCTNS coverage was also approved.
The DGP and Financial Commissioner (ACS) Home Department R K Goyal witnessed a demonstration regarding the functioning of the CCTNS project conducted by the officers of the Crime Headquarters.
During the meeting, a discussion was held regarding the agenda points of the meeting which included migrations of CCTNS Data Centre to cloud, inclusive of new sites, replacement of old and obsolete hardware, and handling of CCTNS project post the exit of System Integrator.
Addressing the officers, the DGP and FC Home stressed ensuring the complete implementation of the project by taking all the necessary measures.
They stressed real-time coordination with the wings for the desired result of the project.
They also stressed speeding up the remaining work in implementing the project fully and added that the maintenance of sites and its supervision was of utmost importance so that the people of J&K get benefit from the much-needed citizen-friendly and transparent Police services.
The officers passed directions to monitor the functioning of the project at police station levels on a regular basis.
They reiterated that all the required and necessary measures should be followed to completely switch over the system.
Special DGP Crime J&K, the nodal officer for CCTNS, conducted the proceedings of the meeting with the PowerPoint presentation briefing that 100 percent of sites had been connected through higher bandwidth, and all mandatory Citizen Services (as suggested by NCRB) were made available to citizens through CCTNS Citizen Portal www.jkpoliceeservices.gov.in, and Android mobile app JKeCOP launched to make citizen services more accessible to the general public.