DGP flags off bullet-resistant LMVs

The 40 feet long Containerized Shooting Range (CTSR) meets all international standards of the safety and pollution with software capability of decreasing and increasing firing range of upto 300 mtrs. The air conditioned shooting range which can be utilized 24x7 and can also be easily transported to any other location. The shooter can fire in standing, kneeling and lying positions and it has Electronic Multi-Function Targets and Virtual targets systems. The CTSR has one Control Station each outside the Container and a monitoring tab near the shooter to monitor the firing and the control station is capable of printing the firing result of the shooter. The ISO certified system is capable of displaying and recording shot location on the target, possible score, aggregate score, indicating mean point of impact, indicating type of exercise in progress, show group size and MPI etc.

ADGP Hqrs PHQ and AIG Provision & Transport PHQbriefed the DGP about the features of Containerized Shooting Range (CTSR) and its monitor control system. They also briefed about the safety measures of the Bullet Resistant Vehicles.