DGP greets people on Guru Ravi Das’s Jayanti

Jammu, Feb 15: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, has greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir on Guru Ravi Das’sJayanti. He has wished the people a joyful festival.
In his message, Singh has said that the teachings of Guru Ravi Das’sJi taught removal of social divisions and promoted unity in the pursuit of personal spiritual freedom, a press note said.
“Let us pray on this auspicious occasion that peace and prosperity flourish in J&K and all the citizens live in a peaceful and congenial atmosphere,” the DGP said.