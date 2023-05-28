DGP greets people on Mela Kheer Bhawani

Srinagar, May 28: The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has extended warm greetings to the police pariwar, people of J&K particularly Kashmiri Pandit community on the occasion of Mela Kheer Bhawani being celebrated at Tullamulla in central Kashmir's Ganderbal District. The DGP in his message said that this festival is a shining example of communal harmony and brotherhood, which have been the hallmarks of the glorious pluralistic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir.