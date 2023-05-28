DGP greets people on Mela Kheer Bhawani

Srinagar, May 28: The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has extended warm greetings to the police pariwar, people of J&K particularly Kashmiri Pandit community on the occasion of Mela Kheer Bhawani being celebrated at Tullamulla in central Kashmir's Ganderbal District. The DGP in his message said that this festival is a shining example of communal harmony and brotherhood, which have been the hallmarks of the glorious pluralistic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir.
He has prayed for peace, harmony, progress and prosperity in the Jammu and Kashmir.