Kashmir

DGP greets people on Raksha Bandhan

DGP Dilbag Singh [File]
DGP Dilbag Singh [File] Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 29: Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh has extended his good wishes to the people of J&K, the martyr's families, all ranks of J&K Police, other security forces and their families on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

DGP in his message has said that Raksha Bandhan is a unique representation of India's cultural ethos, symbolizing the special bonds between brothers and sisters and expressed hope that this festival would usher a new era of peace, amity, harmony, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that on this festival we should rededicate ourselves to the honour and dignity of women.

