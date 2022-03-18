DGP greets people on Shab-e-Baraat

Jammu, Mar 18: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Friday greeted people of J&K, all ranks of J&K Police, security forces and their families, and the families of deceased soldiers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that in his message, Singh expressed hope that on the auspicious occasion, harmony and brotherhood among all the communities of J&K would further be strengthened and be a harbinger of peace, progress, and prosperity.
He prayed for the joy, happiness, health, and progress of all the people including forces on the auspicious occasion.