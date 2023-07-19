DGP hands over cheques to daughters of SPO for marriage

ADGP (Hqrs/Coord) PHQ M.K Sinha was also present on the occasion. The DGP presented a cheque of one lakh each to the daughters of martyr SPO Mohammad Shafi for their marriage ceremony. The brave heart SPO had attained martyrdom in an encounter at Hardu-Shura in Kunzer area of Baramulla District on February 4, 2015.

The DGP while interacting with daughters of the martyr assured all possible assistance and help as and when required. He wished them good luck for the future. The DGP said that Jammu and Kashmir Police Pariwar has been taking it as its supreme responsibility to take care of dependents of Police martyrs under different welfare schemes. Jammu and Kashmir Police would continue to do so in future also, he said adding that these brave hearts sacrificed their lives for integrity and sovereignty of the county. The DGP said that because of the supreme sacrifices of J&K Policemen and other security forces, the region is witnessing a growing peace after over three decades of turmoil.