DGP hands over cheques to daughters of SPO for marriage

Srinagar, July 19: Continuing with the welfare measures of Police for the wards of Jammu and Kashmir Police brave hearts, the Director General of Police,Dilbag Singh today presented cheques to two daughters of a martyred SPO, here at Police Headquarters.
ADGP (Hqrs/Coord) PHQ M.K Sinha was also present on the occasion. The DGP presented a cheque of one lakh each to the daughters of martyr SPO Mohammad Shafi for their marriage ceremony. The brave heart SPO had attained martyrdom in an encounter at Hardu-Shura in Kunzer area of Baramulla District on February 4, 2015.
The DGP while interacting with daughters of the martyr assured all possible assistance and help as and when required. He wished them good luck for the future. The DGP said that Jammu and Kashmir Police Pariwar has been taking it as its supreme responsibility to take care of dependents of Police martyrs under different welfare schemes. Jammu and Kashmir Police would continue to do so in future also, he said adding that these brave hearts sacrificed their lives for integrity and sovereignty of the county. The DGP said that because of the supreme sacrifices of J&K Policemen and other security forces, the region is witnessing a growing peace after over three decades of turmoil.
Pertinent to mention that Police Headquarters this year has provided financial assistance to 11 daughters of martyrs for their marriage ceremony besides over rupees fifteen lakh has been sanctioned for dependents of the martyrs under Sevara Scheme. 32 wards of police martyrs are being provided free education in Police public Schools this year. Scholarships of over rupees five lakhs have been sanctioned for 43 wards of the martyrs pursuing education in different classes. In addition to this, 2 Digital Skill Development programmes were conducted in Jammu and Srinagar for the wards of J&K Police martyrs to generate sustainable livelihood options. 50 martyr wards took part in these skill development programme.