DGP inaugurates containerized shooting range, flags off bullet resistant light motor vehicles

As per a Police spokesman, ADG CRPF, J&K Daljit Singh Chodhary, IG CRPF Ops Kashmir, Manvinder Singh Bhatia, ADGsP J&K, S.J.M. Gillani, M.K Sinha, Danesh Rana, IG CRPF Srinagar Ops Sector, Charu Sinha, IGP Traffic Vikramjit Singh, DIG CKR, Sujit Kumar, DIsG CRPF Mathew A John, Randeep Rana, DIG AP/IR Kashmir Shahid Mehraj, SSP Srinagar, AIsG PHQ, SSP Budgam, Commandants of Srinagar based JKAP/IR battalions, officers of Police Construction Division and other senior officers of Budgam district and CRPF were present on the occasion.

The DGP was received by senior officers of Police & CRPF and was presented guard of honour on his arrival.

The DGP while inaugurating the Bullet Resistant Light Motor Vehicles said that these vehicles with high safety requirements would be deployed with CRPF for special duties. He appreciated ADGP Headquarters, AIG Provision & Transport PHQ and their team for working in fast track mode for procuring these vehicles.

“A large number of vehicles have come and lot more will follow”, the DGP added. The vehicles with enhanced safety measures have Run Flat Tyre system with PTZ cameras installed.