DGP inaugurates Inventory Management System

Srinagar, Aug 29: The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh inaugurated Inventory Management System (IMS) in a function held at conference Hall Police Headquarters here today.
The meeting was attended by Spl DsG R. R Swain, A.K Choudhary, ADGP (Headquarters/Coordination) M.K Sinha, Director SKPA Udhampur Garib Dass, ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, IGP CID J&K Nitish Kumar, IGP (Headquarters/CIV) PHQ Bhim Sen Tuti, DIsG Sujit Kumar, Javid Ahmad Koul , Shahid Mehraj, Shridhar Patil, Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, Abdul Qayoom , SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam all AIsG of PHQ, Srinagar based commandants of IR/AP battalions attended the function in person. ADGP Jammu Shri Mukesh Singh, All DIsG, District SSsP and Commandants of Armed/IRP Jammu/Kashmir Zone attended the function online
The DGP while speaking on the occasion appreciated ADGP (Headquarters/coordination), M.K Sinha, DIG Traffic Jammu Sridhar Patil and the team for getting the task completed within the stipulated time. He said that it is a useful application and would speed up the procurement process in an efficient and effective manner. He directed for putting the available data on the portal within a month and said that the legacy data needs to be digitized. He directed for following the timelines and making the inventory management system live within a month. The DGP impressed upon the officers to make optimum use of the system.
ADGP headquarters M.K.Sinha while giving details of the system said that JK Police have around 160 stores functional at different levels and to upkeep these stores, the IMS is being implemented. He said that the system is aimed at facilitating end users both horizontally and vertically hooked to the system to have updated and real-time information pertaining to indents containing stocks, requirements, procurements, purchase, surveys of received items with acceptance or rejection user interface holdings of stock items and subsequent distribution and allotment. It is aimed at giving real time information on records pertaining to items issued to employees and subordinate formation units of Jammu and Kashmir Police. It will ensure maintenance of electronic ledgers containing transactions pertaining to inventory management and process paperwork in a timely manner, he added.
The ADGP Headquarters further highlighted that the system would lead to optimal utilization of material resources and hasten the process of procurement of different items by JKP. It would also lead to better maintenance of the live inventory of Police.
DIG Traffic Jammu Sridhar Patil briefed the meeting regarding the functioning and features of the IMS application through powerpoint presentation.