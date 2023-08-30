DGP inaugurates Inventory Management System

The meeting was attended by Spl DsG R. R Swain, A.K Choudhary, ADGP (Headquarters/Coordination) M.K Sinha, Director SKPA Udhampur Garib Dass, ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, IGP CID J&K Nitish Kumar, IGP (Headquarters/CIV) PHQ Bhim Sen Tuti, DIsG Sujit Kumar, Javid Ahmad Koul , Shahid Mehraj, Shridhar Patil, Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, Abdul Qayoom , SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam all AIsG of PHQ, Srinagar based commandants of IR/AP battalions attended the function in person. ADGP Jammu Shri Mukesh Singh, All DIsG, District SSsP and Commandants of Armed/IRP Jammu/Kashmir Zone attended the function online

The DGP while speaking on the occasion appreciated ADGP (Headquarters/coordination), M.K Sinha, DIG Traffic Jammu Sridhar Patil and the team for getting the task completed within the stipulated time. He said that it is a useful application and would speed up the procurement process in an efficient and effective manner. He directed for putting the available data on the portal within a month and said that the legacy data needs to be digitized. He directed for following the timelines and making the inventory management system live within a month. The DGP impressed upon the officers to make optimum use of the system.