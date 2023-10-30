DGP inaugurates police station building in south Kashmir named after DSP Humayun Bhat

He was accompanied by ADGP (headquarters/Coordination) PHQ, M.K Sinha and ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, Ghulam Hassan Bhat (retired IGP), father of martyr Dysp Himayun Muzzammil Bhat , DIG South Kashmir, Rayees Mohammed Bhat, SSP Aanantnag, G.V Sundeep Chakravarthy, AIG (Building) .Amit Bhasin," JKP Spokesperson said in a statement.

The inauguration function was also attended by representatives of Public bodies, locals of the area and other senior officers.