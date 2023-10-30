DGP inaugurates police station building in south Kashmir named after DSP Humayun Bhat

Srinagar, October 30: Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Monday inaugurated a newly constructed Police station building named after the police officer Humayun Muzammil Bhat.
He was accompanied by ADGP (headquarters/Coordination) PHQ, M.K Sinha and ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, Ghulam Hassan Bhat (retired IGP), father of martyr Dysp Himayun Muzzammil Bhat , DIG South Kashmir, Rayees Mohammed Bhat, SSP Aanantnag, G.V Sundeep Chakravarthy, AIG (Building) .Amit Bhasin," JKP Spokesperson said in a statement.
The inauguration function was also attended by representatives of Public bodies, locals of the area and other senior officers.
The DGP inspected the building and also interacted with the officers and jawans of the Police Station besides took stock of the functioning of the Police Station, he added.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, DGP said that the visit was aimed to inaugurate the newly constructed police station.
"The building has been named after the Dysp Himayun Muzzammil Bhat, a fallen hero’ of J&K Police and added that it was our commitment to pay tribute to our fallen DySP which would be remembered for years to come. He paid rich tributes to the martyrs of J&K Police and other security force who sacrificed for the people and integrity of the country," police spokesperson said.
He also said during over last three decades we have lost a number of loved ones and witnessed destruction of property.
"Witnessing peace and stability here, our enemy gets frustrated as they celebrate killing and destruction here and are making continuous attempts to disturb peace in J&K. J&K police is strong enough to foil their evil designs," the Spokesperson quoted DGP as saying.
Regarding the terror attacks in last two days, DGP said that elements involved would not be spared and added that investigation into both the incidents is being conducted and culprits would be brought to justice very soon.