DGP inquires about health of police, CRPF personnel

Srinagar, July 16: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh today visited 92 Base Hospital BB Cantt and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar and enquired about the health of two Mountain Rescue Team members who got seriously injured in a shooting stone incident between Sangam Top and lower Holy Cave while rescuing a lady pilgrim yesterday.
He also enquired about the health of four CRPF personnel at SKIMS, who were injured in a road accident at Baltal today. The DGP was accompanied by ADGP Armed, SJM Gillani to the hospitals.
The DGP met the doctors attending the jawans of Police and CRPF. He also met the family members of injured policemen. He assured the injured policemen and CRPF personnel that all possible help and assistance will be provided. He wished all of them a speedy recovery.
DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, DIG IRP Kashmir Abdul Qayoom, DIG CRPF Jaidev Kesri, SSP Shafkat Hussain, SSP Hakim Munshi and other jurisdictional officers were also present.
Pertinent to mention that two members of Mountain Rescue Team of J&K Police SgCt. Mohammed Salem and SgCt. Mohammed Yaseen who were rescuing a lady yatri from a shooting stone incident between Sangam Top and lower Holy Cave got also seriously injured besides the lady yatri.
“The lady yatri unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.The injured police personnel were evacuated by army and private helicopter on Yatra duty. While Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after a vehicle they were traveling in rolled down into river Sindh near Nilgrath helipad in Baltal Sonmarg area of Ganderbal district,” police said.