DGP J&K sanctions meritorious scholarship

Srinagar, Sep 6: Encouraging and appreciating the hard work of the wards of police personnel who have excelled in class 12th annual examination during the academic session 2021-2022, the Director General of Police (DGP , Dilbag Singh has sanctioned meritorious scholarships of over Rs 9.50 lakh in favour of 152 wards of serving police personnel.
The DGP has sanctioned over rupees 5.25 lakh for 73 meritorious wards of serving Police personnel who have secured above 90 percent marks in the Annual Examination of Class 12th during the academic session 2021-22. Among these rupees 7200 each have been sanctioned in favour of 73 meritorious wards while as rupees 6000 each have been sanctioned in favour of 76 meritorious wards of class 12th who have secured above 80 percent marks.
The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.
During the academic session of 2021-22 meritorious scholarship of over Rs 1,04,98,000 has been sanctioned in favour of 1797 wards of serving police personnel.
Police Headquarters has been sanctioning scholarships, rewards, welfare loan/ relief for police personnel, wards of martyred and serving/retired Police personnel under different schemes to boost their morale.