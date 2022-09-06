DGP J&K sanctions meritorious scholarship

The DGP has sanctioned over rupees 5.25 lakh for 73 meritorious wards of serving Police personnel who have secured above 90 percent marks in the Annual Examination of Class 12th during the academic session 2021-22. Among these rupees 7200 each have been sanctioned in favour of 73 meritorious wards while as rupees 6000 each have been sanctioned in favour of 76 meritorious wards of class 12th who have secured above 80 percent marks.

The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.