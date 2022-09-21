DGP launches Traffic Hackathon- 2022 ‘Swift City- Safe City’

Srinagar, Sep 21: The Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednes launched an event Traffic Hackathon- 2022 "Swift City- Safe City", by seeking ideas from students and faculties of colleges and institutes in Jammu and Kashmir to address the traffic management issues, at a function held at Traffic Police Headquarters here today. The event was organised by J&K Traffic Headquarters in collaboration with IIT Jammu, NIT Srinagar and IIM Jammu.
Speaking on the occasion the DGP said that Hackathon is an effort of J&K Police to address traffic issues being faced by commuters in J&K and is aimed to ensure efficient, orderly and safe traffic management. He said that most traffic accidents are occurring because of negligent driving and said that people have to follow the traffic rules for their own safety and the safety of others. He stressed for attitudinal change of drivers for smooth traffic movement adding that many people particularly drivers don't follow the traffic rules which actually cause the traffic logjams. He thanked IIT Jammu, NIT and IIM Srinagar for facilitating the event. He appreciated the IGP traffic for coming up with the idea which he hoped would surely contribute in addressing the traffic management issues.
On the sideline of the function, the DGP while speaking to the media said that NIT Srinagar, IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu and National highway authority is in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Police to find a solution to the problems being faced by the people with regard to traffic management. “We want young minds to submit their proposals and recommendations which through the government would be implemented to address the issue”, he added.
Earlier IGP Traffic J&K gave a detailed presentation about the seven traffic issues regarding which ideas have been sought are Freight Traffic Management on National Highway (Jammu- Kashmir), Travel time and traffic flow optimization in Jammu and Srinagar Cities, Smart driver training for attitudinal change, Parking management following system approach for the city, Low cost urban space transformation for the vulnerable road users like pedestrian and cyclists, Innovation For improving occupational safety, health for traffic personnel and Vigilance and integrity monitoring of traffic personnel.
Prof Wani of NIT Srinagar and Prof Aggrawal of IIT Jammu also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the initiative of the J&K Police and assured their full support to make this event a success.
All interesting students and other participants can submit their ideas online by or before 07 October 2022 at https://iitjammu.ac.in/jk-traffic-hackathon. Teams must register on time for the event and adhere to deadlines for submission of the tasks at hand. Incomplete submission will be disqualified. Submissions can be submitted in either Hindi or English. More details regarding the submission, terms & conditions for participation are available on the IIT Jammu official website.
The submission will be evaluated by experts on different parameters, including, but are not limited to the novelty of the idea/innovation, ease/ cost of implementation (Frugality), stage of development, scalability, potential impact, technical & financial feasibility, Time taken to achieve Break even), roll out plan/ speed of deployment, the team strength, and the overall plan. A grand prize of Rs one Lakh is among other prizes to be awarded to the individual/team with the best idea/innovation regarding the traffic management.