DGP launches Traffic Hackathon- 2022 ‘Swift City- Safe City’

Speaking on the occasion the DGP said that Hackathon is an effort of J&K Police to address traffic issues being faced by commuters in J&K and is aimed to ensure efficient, orderly and safe traffic management. He said that most traffic accidents are occurring because of negligent driving and said that people have to follow the traffic rules for their own safety and the safety of others. He stressed for attitudinal change of drivers for smooth traffic movement adding that many people particularly drivers don't follow the traffic rules which actually cause the traffic logjams. He thanked IIT Jammu, NIT and IIM Srinagar for facilitating the event. He appreciated the IGP traffic for coming up with the idea which he hoped would surely contribute in addressing the traffic management issues.

On the sideline of the function, the DGP while speaking to the media said that NIT Srinagar, IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu and National highway authority is in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Police to find a solution to the problems being faced by the people with regard to traffic management. “We want young minds to submit their proposals and recommendations which through the government would be implemented to address the issue”, he added.