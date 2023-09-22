DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of Gangbal-Harmukh yatra

The visit was aimed to review the security arrangements for the yatra which is commencing tomorrow. Accompanied by SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, he also interacted with the jurisdictional officers at Naranag and discussed arrangements put in place for the yatra, besides interacting with the pilgrims. The DGP also paid obeisance at Naranag Temple and Naranag Spring. During the interaction at Naranag, AIG Tech/Commn Manoj Kumar Pandith, Major 34RR Shri Lavesh Kumar, Addl. SP Ganderbal Aijaz Ahmad Malik, SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan, Assistant commandant Gagan Singh of 118 BN CRPF were also present.

While interacting with the officers, the DGP at the very outset sought the detailed reports about the arrangement made. The officers present briefed the DGP regarding the arrangement made for the successful conduct of the yatra.