DGP sanctions financial assistance for police personnel, martyr families

Srinagar July 29: The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned welfare loan and relief of Rs 1.17 crore in favour of 95 Police officers and personnel of J&K Police to provide immediate financial assistance in order to meet their urgent requirements. He also sanctioned financial assistance of Rupees 2.20 lakh in favour of NoK of martyred police personnel/SPOs.
Under PHQs order, Rs 66.5 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 48 personnel to meet the expenses of their self-treatment or treatment of their dependents. Rs one lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 28 police personnel for their own marriage, and marriage of their wards. Two police personnel have been provided a welfare loan of Rs 1.5 lakh each for higher education of their wards. Rupees 50 thousands each have been sanctioned in favour of two persons for circumcision of their wards. Under this order, welfare relief of Rs 7.45 lakh has been also sanctioned in favour of 30 police personnel.
The welfare loan sanctioned to the Police personnel is refundable and is recovered in monthly installments from their salaries without any interest. The amount has been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund.
DGP has also sanctioned monthly allowances of Rs 6000 each for the month of May and June 2023 out of Police Pariwar Fund in favour of 20 NoKs of martyred Police “personnel/SPOs who are residing in private accommodations and are pursuing coaching program for IAS/KAS exams organised by Mission Youth J&K.” Besides Rs One lakh has been sanctioned in favour of daughter of martyr Constable in connection with the her marriage ceremony.
Police Headquarters under different welfare schemes is providing assistance to all the ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police including the families of Martyr Police personnel and SPOs.