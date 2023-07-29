DGP sanctions financial assistance for police personnel, martyr families

Under PHQs order, Rs 66.5 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 48 personnel to meet the expenses of their self-treatment or treatment of their dependents. Rs one lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 28 police personnel for their own marriage, and marriage of their wards. Two police personnel have been provided a welfare loan of Rs 1.5 lakh each for higher education of their wards. Rupees 50 thousands each have been sanctioned in favour of two persons for circumcision of their wards. Under this order, welfare relief of Rs 7.45 lakh has been also sanctioned in favour of 30 police personnel.

The welfare loan sanctioned to the Police personnel is refundable and is recovered in monthly installments from their salaries without any interest. The amount has been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund.