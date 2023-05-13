DGP sanctions merit scholarships for children of police personnel

Srinagar, May 13: Encouraging and appreciating the hard work of the wards of police personnel who have excelled in the class 10th annual examination during the academic session 2022, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned meritorious scholarships in favour of wards of serving police personnel.
The sanction was made vide an order issued by Police Headquarters J&K. The DGP has sanctioned Rs. 1.60 lakh for 24 meritorious wards who have secured 80% and above marks in the annual examination of class-10th during the academic session 2021-22.
Among these rupees 6000 each have been sanctioned in favour of ten meritorious wards who secured 90% and above marks and rupees 4000 each have been sanctioned in favour of fourteen meritorious wards who have secured 80% and above marks.