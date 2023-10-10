DGP sanctions over Rs 1.3 crore welfare relief

The special welfare relief of rupees 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents, legal heirs of deceased police personnel ASI Narider Singh, ASI Rajesh Kumar, HC Mushtaq Ahmad, HC Ashok Kumar, HC Sajad Ahmad and SgCt. Avinash Kumar, who passed away while in service.

Similarly Special Welfare Relief of rupees six lakh has been sanctioned in favour of dependents and legal heirs of deceased SPO Narbat Singh who died due to illness during the course of his engagement with the department.