DGP sanctions over Rs 1.3 crore welfare relief

Srinagar, Oct 10: Continuing with its endeavor to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased police personnel, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned rupees 1.38 crore as special welfare relief in favour of NoKs of 6 deceased police personnel and one SPO.
The special welfare relief of rupees 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents, legal heirs of deceased police personnel ASI Narider Singh, ASI Rajesh Kumar, HC Mushtaq Ahmad, HC Ashok Kumar, HC Sajad Ahmad and SgCt. Avinash Kumar, who passed away while in service.
Similarly Special Welfare Relief of rupees six lakh has been sanctioned in favour of dependents and legal heirs of deceased SPO Narbat Singh who died due to illness during the course of his engagement with the department.
Out of this amount rupees one lakh each was already paid to the families and NoKs for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units, districts. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund/ Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs.
Police Headquarters is running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoK of the retired Police personnel and their families.