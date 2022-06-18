DGP sanctions over Rs 1.52 cr as special welfare relief

It added that Vide an order of PHQ Special Welfare Relief of Rs 22 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of martyr SgCt Safiullah Qadri who had attained martyrdom in a terrorist attack.

Similarly the special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased ASI Muhammad Hussain, HC Javid Ahmad SgCts Amina Akhtar, Darbesh Kumar, Follower Ghulam Qadir. Special welfare relief of Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of SgCt Muhammad Roshan and Follower Pawan Kumar. The deceased personnel passed away due to illness/ natural death while in service.