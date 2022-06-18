DGP sanctions over Rs 1.52 cr as special welfare relief

Srinagar, June 18 : With an aim to provide financial succor to the families of the police personnel who have attained martyrdom or have passed away while in service, the Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over Rs 1.52 crore as special welfare relief for next of kins (NoKs) of such martyred/deceased police personnel, a press note said.
It added that Vide an order of PHQ Special Welfare Relief of Rs 22 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of martyr SgCt Safiullah Qadri who had attained martyrdom in a terrorist attack.
Similarly the special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased ASI Muhammad Hussain, HC Javid Ahmad SgCts Amina Akhtar, Darbesh Kumar, Follower Ghulam Qadir. Special welfare relief of Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of SgCt Muhammad Roshan and Follower Pawan Kumar. The deceased personnel passed away due to illness/ natural death while in service.
Rs one lakh each has already been paid to NoKs of these deceased police personnel for performing last rites through their concerned units. The Special Welfare Relief is sanctioned out of Contributory Police Welfare Funds.