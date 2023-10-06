DGP sanctions over Rs 1.7 crore welfare relief

Under an order, Rs one lakh fifty thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of 40 police personnel for the purpose of marriage of their sons and daughters. Similarly, Rupees one lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 49 police personnel for the purpose of their own marriage.

As many as rupees fourty nine lakh fifty thousand has been sanctioned in favour of 43 police personnel for meeting their financial needs for self medical treatment or for the treatment of their family members. The amount ranges from rupees fifty thousand to rupees three lakh. In addition to this, rupees two lakh ninety thousand has been sanctioned as welfare relief in favour of eleven police personnel for medical treatment.