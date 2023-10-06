DGP sanctions over Rs 1.7 crore welfare relief
Srinagar, Oct 6: Continuing its efforts to provide financial assistance to the police personnel, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned a welfare loan, relief of over Rs 1 crore seventy lakh in favour of 140 police personnel. He has also sanctioned meritorious scholarship in favour of 195 wards of serving police personnel for their performance in the annual examination of class 12th.
Under an order, Rs one lakh fifty thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of 40 police personnel for the purpose of marriage of their sons and daughters. Similarly, Rupees one lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 49 police personnel for the purpose of their own marriage.
As many as rupees fourty nine lakh fifty thousand has been sanctioned in favour of 43 police personnel for meeting their financial needs for self medical treatment or for the treatment of their family members. The amount ranges from rupees fifty thousand to rupees three lakh. In addition to this, rupees two lakh ninety thousand has been sanctioned as welfare relief in favour of eleven police personnel for medical treatment.
In the same order, eight police personnel have been provided a welfare loan of rupees eleven lakh for the purpose of higher, professional education of their wards.
The welfare loan sanctioned to the Police personnel is refundable and is recovered in monthly installments from their salaries without any interest. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund (CPWF).
Meanwhile, the DGP has also sanctioned a meritorious scholarship of over rupees twelve lakh fifty six thousand in favour of 195 wards of serving police personnel who have secured above 80% marks in the annual examination of 12th class during the academic session of 2022-23.
Rupees 7200 each has been sanctioned in favour of 72 wards who have secured 90% & above marks while rupees 6000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 123 wards who have secured 80% & above marks in the annual examination.
Police Headquarters is running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, their wards and also for the retired Police personnel and their spouses.