DGP sanctions over  Rs 2 crore welfare loan

Under order No 2840 of 2023, the DGP has sanctioned welfare loan of over rupees 1.58 crore in favour of 121 Police personnel for the purpose of their self marriage or marriage of their wards. Similarly, rupees seventeen lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 12 police personnel to meet the expenses for higher/professional education of their wards while rupees 1.50 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of three police personnel for circumcision of their wards. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police welfare Fund.

Vide another order, welfare relief of over rupees fifteen lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 79 retired/NoK of deceased Police personnel to ease up their financial needs. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Retired Policemen Welfare Fund.