DGP sanctions over  Rs 2 crore welfare loan

Srinagar, Oct 7: In continuation to Police Headquarters’ series of welfare measures for J&K Police personnel and SPOs, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs one crore seventy seven lakh of welfare loan in favour of 141 Police personnel. He has also sanctioned over rupees twenty two lakh in favour of 106 retired, NoK of martyred, deceased police personnel to meet their immediate financial needs.
Under order No 2840 of 2023, the DGP has sanctioned welfare loan of over rupees 1.58 crore in favour of 121 Police personnel for the purpose of their self marriage or marriage of their wards. Similarly, rupees seventeen lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 12 police personnel to meet the expenses for higher/professional education of their wards while rupees 1.50 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of three police personnel for circumcision of their wards. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police welfare Fund.
Vide another order, welfare relief of over rupees fifteen lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 79 retired/NoK of deceased Police personnel to ease up their financial needs. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Retired Policemen Welfare Fund.
The DGP has also sanctioned Rs one lakh each in favour of four NoK of martyred Police personnel for the purpose of marriage ceremony of their daughters besides welfare relief of over rupees three lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 23 NoK of martyred Police personnel/SPOs to ease up their financial needs for the purpose of medical treatment or marriage of their wards. The amount has been sanctioned out of J&K Police Pariwar Fund.
Pertinent to mention that the welfare loan sanctioned to the Police personnel is refundable and is recovered in monthly installments from their salaries without any interest. However, the welfare relief provided is non-refundable.
Police headquarters under different welfare schemes is providing assistance to all the ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police including the wards of Martyr police personnel and wards of martyr SPOs.