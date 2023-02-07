DGP sanctions over Rs 94 lakh relief for families of martyrs, other police personnel

Jammu, Feb 7: With an aim to provide financial succour to the families of police personnel who have been martyred/ passed away while in service, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 78 lakh as Special Welfare Relief in favour of the “dependents/legal heirs of martyed/ deceased police personnel.”
Rs 5.9 lakh and 10.4 lakh has also been sanctioned as welfare relief in favour of legal “heirs/dependents of martyred, deceased/retired police officials /SPOs.”
The DGP has sanctioned welfare relief of Rs 10000 to Rs 25000 in favour of NoK of 32 martyred police personnel/ SPOs who attained martyrdom in different terrorist attacks. The amount has been sanctioned for the martyred families to ease up their financial needs.
Besides this, the DGP also sanctioned welfare relief of rupees 10000 to rupees 25000 in favour of NoKs of 54 deceased/retired police personnel. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Retired Policemen Welfare Fund.
Vide different orders of PHQ, the DGP has sanctioned special welfare relief of 22 lakh each in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased HC Naresh Kumar, SgCt. Bhader Singh and Sgct Parvaiz Ahmad. The amount has been sanctioned out of J&K Police Pariwar Fund.
Moreover the DGP has also sanctioned Rs 6 lakh each as Special Welfare Relief in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased SPOs Monohar Lal and Sanjay Kumar. The deceased personnel/SPOs have passed away due to illness/ natural death while in service.
Rupees one lakh each has already been paid to the families of deceased Police personnel for performing their last rites through their concerned units. The Special Welfare Relief is sanctioned out of Contributory Police Welfare Funds.