DGP sanctions relief to 108 Police personnel

A statement of Police issued here said that the DGP also sanctioned meritorious scholarship in favour of wards of SPOs who had secured above 80 percent marks in the annual examination of class 10th and 12th during the academic sessions 2020-21.

It said that the medical relief was sanctioned vide Order No 2489 of 2021 in favour of 26 SPOs to defray the expenses in connection with self treatment or treatment of their dependents.

The statement said that the medical relief amount sanctioned ranges from Rs 5000 to Rs 50,000. It said that vide Order No 2628 of 2021, financial assistance of Rs 5000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 82 police personnel, SPOs who had tested positive for Covid-19 during the second wave of the pandemic.

The statement said that the DGP sanctioned over Rs 75,000 in favour of meritorious wards of SPOs who have secured 80 percent and above marks in the annual examination of class 10th and 12th during the academic session of 2020-21.