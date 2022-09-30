DGP sanctions retirement gift of over Rs 78 lakh

Srinagar, Sep 30: As a token of appreciation for their services to the Department the Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned retirement gift of over Rs 78 Lakh in favour of 79 police personnel who are retiring from services today after attaining superannuation or voluntary retirement.
Sanction has been issued vide PHQ J&K order No.3294 in favour of four gazetted officers, 51 non- gazetted, 20 lower subordinates and five followers. The personnel belong to different units and wings of the department.
Retirement gift of Rs one lakh each is sanctioned to police personnel from the Contributory Police Welfare Fund at the time of his/her retirement. The gift serves as a token of appreciation for his/her services rendered to the department.