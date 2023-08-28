DGP sanctions Rs 1.5 crore special welfare relief for NoKs of  police personnel

The special welfare relief of rupees 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents, legal heirs of deceased personnel SP Sanjeev Khajuria, HC Kehar Singh, HC Raja Singh, W/HC Neelam Devi, SgCts. Sajad Ahmad, Salam-ud-din Bajad and Mohammad Yaseen who passed away during service due to health-related issues.

Out of this amount rupees one lakh each has been already paid to the families, NoK of deceased police personnel for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units, districts. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.