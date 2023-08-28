DGP sanctions Rs 1.5 crore special welfare relief for NoKs of  police personnel

Srinagar, Aug 28: Continuing with its endeavour to provide financial assistance to the families of deceased police personnel, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned rupees 1.54 crore as Special Welfare Relief in favour of dependents and legal heirs of deceased police personnel.
The special welfare relief of rupees 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents, legal heirs of deceased personnel SP Sanjeev Khajuria, HC Kehar Singh, HC Raja Singh, W/HC Neelam Devi, SgCts. Sajad Ahmad, Salam-ud-din Bajad and Mohammad Yaseen who passed away during service due to health-related issues.
Out of this amount rupees one lakh each has been already paid to the families, NoK of deceased police personnel for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units, districts. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.
It is pertinent to mention here that during the current year Rs. 27.4 crore has been sanctioned in favour of 125 deceased families of police personnel who passed away while in service. Rs. 1.68 crore was sanctioned in favour of 28 families of deceased SPOs who expired during their engagement with the department.
Police Headquarters is running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, their wards and also for the retired police personnel and their spouses.