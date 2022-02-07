DGP sanctions Rs 2.72 lakh scholarship for wards of Police personnel

Jammu Feb 7: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday sanctioned meritorious scholarship of over Rs 1.63 lakh in favour of 25 wards of serving police personnel and over Rs 1.08 lakh in favour of 13 wards of slain police personnel.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that vide PHQ Order No 461 of 2022, meritorious scholarship of Rs 12,000 each had been sanctioned in favour of two wards of serving Police personnel who secured 80 percent or above marks in the annual examination of post-graduation during the academic session 2020-21.
The statement said that Rs 8500 each had been sanctioned in favour of seven wards of serving Police personnel who had secured 80 percent or above marks in the annual examination for graduation.
It said that vide PHQ Order No 467 of 2022, meritorious scholarship of Rs 6000 each was sanctioned in favour of eight wards of serving police personnel who had secured 90 percent or above marks in the annual examination of class 10th during the academic session 2020-21.
The statement said that Rs 4000 each had been sanctioned in favour of eight wards of serving Police personnel who had secured 80 percent or above marks in the annual examination of 10th class.