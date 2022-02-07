DGP sanctions Rs 2.72 lakh scholarship for wards of Police personnel

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that vide PHQ Order No 461 of 2022, meritorious scholarship of Rs 12,000 each had been sanctioned in favour of two wards of serving Police personnel who secured 80 percent or above marks in the annual examination of post-graduation during the academic session 2020-21.

The statement said that Rs 8500 each had been sanctioned in favour of seven wards of serving Police personnel who had secured 80 percent or above marks in the annual examination for graduation.