DGP sanctions Rs 46 lakh for commemorative events

Vide PHQ J&K Order No. 2852, rupees two lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 23 districts SSsP under Civic Action Programme 2023-24, for organizing various commemorative events in connection with the observance of Police Commemoration Day, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and Police Flag Day Week-2023. The date wise schedules for organising different activities and programmes were forwarded to all the districts.