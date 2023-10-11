DGP sanctions Rs 46 lakh for commemorative events

Srinagar, Oct 11: For organising various commemorative events in connection to the Police Commemoration Day, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and Police Flag Day Week-2023 with effect from 21st October to 31st October, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned rupees 46 lakh.
Vide PHQ J&K Order No. 2852, rupees two lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 23 districts SSsP under Civic Action Programme 2023-24, for organizing various commemorative events in connection with the observance of Police Commemoration Day, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and Police Flag Day Week-2023. The date wise schedules for organising different activities and programmes were forwarded to all the districts.
These programmes will be held from 21st October (Police Commemoration Day) to 31st October (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) to highlight the martyrdom of Police personnel who laid down their lives in service to the nation and its citizens.