DGP sanctions Rs 82 lakh special welfare, ex-gratia relief

Srinagar, Jan 24: Continuing with its endeavour to provide financial assistance to the families/NoKs of the martyred/deceased Police personnel, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 38 lakh ex-gratia relief in favour of dependents/legal heirs of a martyr police official, a police spokesman said.
He also sanctioned Rs 44 lakh as Special Welfare Relief in favour of NoKs of two deceased police personnel.
Vide order No. 272 of 2022, DGP has sanctioned Rs 38 lakh as ex-gratia relief in favour of NoKs of Ct Ashfaq Ahmad who attained martyrdom in 2020, the spokesman added.
Vide another order of PHQ the Special Welfare Relief of Rs 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased Police personnel SgCt. Pawan Kumar and SgCt. Manohar Singh who passed away due to illness while in service.