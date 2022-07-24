DGP sanctions scholarship of over Rs 3.50 lakh

According to a press note, Rs 6,000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 27 students who have secured more than 90 percent marks while 48 students who have secured 80 percent and above marks have been given Rs 4000 each. During the current year, police headquarters has sanctioned over Rs 92 lakhs in favour of 1616 wards of serving/martyred/retired police personnel/SPOs who have excelled in different examinations.