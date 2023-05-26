DGP sanctions special reward for wards of serving police personnel

Srinagar, May 26: In continuation to the series of welfare measures, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned a special reward of Rs 2 lakh in favour of 20 wards of serving police personnel.
The special reward of Rs. 10,000 each with Commendation Certificate Class-1st has been sanctioned by the DGP in favour of 20 wards of serving police personnel who have qualified competitive examinations during the year 2022-23. The fund was sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.
Police Headquarters has been sanctioning meritorious scholarships and DGPs special rewards for the wards of martyrs and serving police personnel and SPOs for their academic achievements and also assisting financially the wards of “martyr/deceased lower subordinates.”