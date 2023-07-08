DGP sanctions special welfare, loan of over Rs 68 lakh

Srinagar July 8: Continuing with its endeavor to provide welfare measures in favour of families of martyrs and deceased police personnel, serving and retired officials, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over rupees 68 lakh as special welfare relief and loan.
The financial assistance and scholarships were sanctioned vide different PHQ orders. The special welfare relief of Rs. 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of NoK of deceased Police personnel HC Sajad Ahmad and HC Tarlok Singh who passed away while in service besides Rs 6 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of NoK of deceased SPOs Surjeet Singh and Sham Singh who passed away during his engagement with the department.
Rs. one lakh each and Rs. fifty thousand each has already been paid to the NoK of deceased Police personnel and SPOs respectively for performing their last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund and Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs.
The DGP has also sanctioned financial assistance of Rs. one lakh each in respect of NoK of martyrs HC Jung Bahadur, SPO Mohammad Shabir and SPO Isher Lal in connection with the marriage ceremonies of their daughters. Besides welfare loan and relief of rupees 6.25 lakh has been sanctioned in favor of two Police personnel for the treatment of their dependents.
Meanwhile, the DGP has sanctioned a scholarship of rupees 2.75 lakhs in favor of 23 wards of Police martyrs for pursuing education for the academic year 2022-23 out of the Central Police Education Fund. As a welfare measure, Police Headquarters has taken many initiatives to ensure increased help and assistance for the welfare of its personnel and their families.