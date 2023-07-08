DGP sanctions special welfare, loan of over Rs 68 lakh

The financial assistance and scholarships were sanctioned vide different PHQ orders. The special welfare relief of Rs. 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of NoK of deceased Police personnel HC Sajad Ahmad and HC Tarlok Singh who passed away while in service besides Rs 6 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of NoK of deceased SPOs Surjeet Singh and Sham Singh who passed away during his engagement with the department.

Rs. one lakh each and Rs. fifty thousand each has already been paid to the NoK of deceased Police personnel and SPOs respectively for performing their last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund and Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs.