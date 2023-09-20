DGP sanctions special welfare relief

Srinagar, Sep 19: Continuing with its endeavor to provide financial support to the families of the police personnel, SPOs who have passed away while in service, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over Rs 1.9 crore as Special Welfare Relief vide different orders of PHQ.
The Special Welfare Relief of rupees 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of the deceased police personnel.
Rupees one lakh has been already paid to the NoK of police personnel for performing the last rites of the deceased as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.
Besides, the DGP has also sanctioned Rupees one lakh as financial assistance in favour of NOK of martyred constable to defray the expenses in connection with the marriage ceremony of his daughter.
As a welfare measure Police Headquarters has taken many initiatives to ensure help and assistance for the welfare of its personnel and their families.