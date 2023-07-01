DGP sanctions special welfare relief of over Rs 1.16 crore

The Special Welfare Relief of Rs 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of “dependents/legal heirs of deceased police personnel SI Nand Lal, ASI Mohammad Farooq, SgCt Mushtaq Ahmad, SgCt Kamal Kishore and SgCt Ram Parshad who expired while in service.”

“Rs. one lakh has been already paid to the NoK of deceased police personnel for performing their last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund,” police said.