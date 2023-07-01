DGP sanctions special welfare relief of over Rs 1.16 crore

Srinagar July 1: With an aim to provide financial support to the families of the police personnel, SPOs who have passed away while in service, the Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned over Rs 1.16 crore as Special Welfare Relief vide different PHQ orders. He has also sanctioned a retirement gift of Rs 79 lakh.
The Special Welfare Relief of Rs 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of “dependents/legal heirs of deceased police personnel SI Nand Lal, ASI Mohammad Farooq, SgCt Mushtaq Ahmad, SgCt Kamal Kishore and SgCt Ram Parshad who expired while in service.”
“Rs. one lakh has been already paid to the NoK of deceased police personnel for performing their last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund,” police said.
The DGP has also sanctioned special relief of Rs 6 lakh in favour of “dependents/legal heirs of deceased SPO Gh. Nabi who passed away during his engagement with the department. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs.”
Meanwhile DGP has sanctioned retirement gift of Rs. 79 lakh as a token of appreciation in favour of 79 Police personnel who are retiring from services today after attaining superannuation or voluntary retirement for their services to the department.
Sanction has been issued vide PHQ J&K order No.1945 of 2023 in favour of 8 Gazetted officers, 48 Non gazetted officers, 18 Lower subordinates, 4 Followers and 1 Nursing orderly. The personnel belong to different units and wings of the Department.
“Retirement gift of Rs. 1 Lakh each is sanctioned to police personnel from the Contributory Police Welfare Fund at the time of his/her retirement. As a welfare measure Police Headquarters has taken many initiatives to ensure increased help and assistance for the welfare of its personnel and their families,” police said.