DGP sanctions welfare loan for police personnel

Srinagar, Aug 16: In continuation to Police Headquarters’ series of welfare measures for J&K Police personnel, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over Rupees 1.08 crore welfare loans in favour of 85 police personnel to meet their immediate financial needs.
He has also sanctioned special welfare relief of Rs. 1.6 crore in favour of NoKs of deceased police personnel.
Welfare loan of Rs one lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 29 police personnel while as rupees 1.5 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 47 police personnel to meet the expenses of their own marriage, or marriage of their wards.
Four police personnel have been provided “welfare loan of rupees 1.5 lakh each for higher/professional education of their wards.” Rupees fifty thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of 5 police officials to meet the “financial expenses of sister’s marriage and for circumcision/Akhand Path of their ward.” The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police welfare Fund.
The welfare loan sanctioned to the police personnel is refundable and is recovered in monthly installments from their salaries without any interest.
Meanwhile the DGP has also sanctioned special welfare relief of rupees 22 lakh each in favour of dependents/legal heirs of some deceased personnel.