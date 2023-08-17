DGP sanctions welfare loan for police personnel

Welfare loan of Rs one lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 29 police personnel while as rupees 1.5 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 47 police personnel to meet the expenses of their own marriage, or marriage of their wards.

Four police personnel have been provided “welfare loan of rupees 1.5 lakh each for higher/professional education of their wards.” Rupees fifty thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of 5 police officials to meet the “financial expenses of sister’s marriage and for circumcision/Akhand Path of their ward.” The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police welfare Fund.