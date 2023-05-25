DGP Singh compliments people, congratulates security forces on G20 success

Srinagar, May 25: As the three-day G20 event (May 22-24) came to an end with delegates taking a flight back, DGP Dilbag Singh onThursday commended police and other security agencies for its smooth completion.

Singh thanked and congratulated all ranks of Police/CAPFs and other agencies involved in the duties for the G20 for the excellent work done by them over the last three day in ensuring a smooth and secure G20 event here in Kashmir.

An official said that the G20 delegates are leaving behind all good memories to be cherished by the people of Jammu and Kashmir for long.

"This event has opened new vistas and hopes, denouncing many myths and fake anti-Kashmir and anti-peace narratives based on falsehood and propaganda by our neighbouring country," he said.